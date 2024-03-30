Figma was our first tool to make curations real. Even though I hadn't used Figma before, it was really easy to learn and work with. Couldn't have designed this fast if not for Figma.
Pinterest came in handy when we wanted to create aesthetic theme templates for our product. We have stopped looking at Google Images altogether now. Pinterest is our go-to platform.
Vercel saved us a significant amount of time and money with its free website hosting and included analytics, which makes it extremely valuable for early-stage startups.