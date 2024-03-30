Launches
Curations
Curations was ranked daily #2 for April 6th, 2024

Curations

A homepage for you and your recommendations

Your digital space to showcase what you consume. Add links of items that you love, that inspire you, that you endorse, and that you want to share with the world. Build your curations of the internet. ✨
Launched in
Social Networking
Community
 by
Curations
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Figma
Figma
16,134 upvotes
Figma was our first tool to make curations real. Even though I hadn't used Figma before, it was really easy to learn and work with. Couldn't have designed this fast if not for Figma.
Pinterest
Pinterest
3,440 upvotes
Pinterest came in handy when we wanted to create aesthetic theme templates for our product. We have stopped looking at Google Images altogether now. Pinterest is our go-to platform.
Vercel
Vercel
607 upvotes
Vercel saved us a significant amount of time and money with its free website hosting and included analytics, which makes it extremely valuable for early-stage startups.
About this launch
3 reviews
338
followers
was hunted by
Armaan Preet Kaur Sandhu
in Social Networking, Community. Made by
Armaan Preet Kaur Sandhu
and
ashish jain
. Featured on April 6th, 2024.
