CuratedStack (No-Code) Template
Create a curated directory of websites in just a few seconds
Sandoche
Maker
Founder of Kanbanote, Maker and Learner!
Hello people 👋! Curated directories are very popular on Product Hunt, it started with the lengendary Startup Stash, followed by Marketing Stack and hundreds of others. I myself built 3 curated directory of resources, and my last one, Undesign, is very useful (I use it myself almost everyday) and got pretty popular. Some people have asked me how to build a clone of Undesign, some of them without coding knowledge. Therefore I decided to turn it to an easy to use template for coders, and also I went even further by making it usable without writing a single line of code using Netlify CMS, that provides an admin panel to add / edit the content of the website for no-coders. CuratedStack is made for no-coders and coders, it's open source and it's free 🙌 Why would I need to build a curated directory? - To build the next best Product Hunt project - To gather all your favorites websites in one place and be able to share them with your friends - To gather all the tools that your company uses for your new employees so they don't get lost - To showcase your products in one place - To make the world a better place Last but not least this templates comes with some out of the box features: - 🙅🏻 No-code friendly using Netlify CMS - 🦸 Admin panel with Netlify CMS - 🔎 Search bar - 🌓 Automatic dark theme - 🚀 Floating Prompt (for Product Hunt or anything else) - 📈 Google Analytics - 📊 Script to analyze your links & categories - 💠 Script to download websites' logos automatically - 📱 Installable as a Progressive Web App - ✨ Static generation (free to host) Check out the demo here: https://curatedstacktemplate.lea... Check out a real world example: https://undesign.learn.uno/ I hope you like it, feel free to contribute, don't forget it's open source 🙂
Porush Puri
Co-Founder - Deviation Apps | Podcaster
@sandochee Was looking for something similar! Thanks for creating!
Sandoche
Maker
Founder of Kanbanote, Maker and Learner!
@sandochee @porush_puri Thanks, send me your creation so I can add it to the real world example list :)
Simo Elalj
⚡️ Notion Automations 🚀
We'll done @sandochee !
Sandoche
Maker
Founder of Kanbanote, Maker and Learner!
@sandochee @simoelalj Thanks Simo !!
Maximilian Fleitmann
Amazing stuff! How long did it take to build?
Sandoche
Maker
Founder of Kanbanote, Maker and Learner!
@maximilian_fleitmann Thanks Maximilian, not so long, something like 1 full day, I had to refactor Undesign and configure it to work along with Netlify CMS :)
Etienne
Nice one! thanks!!
Sandoche
Maker
Founder of Kanbanote, Maker and Learner!
@etienne0790 Thanks Etienne
Csaba Kissi
Serial maker
I like it. Nice clean design. And open source. The best combination.
Sandoche
Maker
Founder of Kanbanote, Maker and Learner!
@csaba_kissi Thanks a lot, I am glad you like it. Open-source is the way to go (as much as possible) in my opinion :)
