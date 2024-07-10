  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. CuratedLetters
    CuratedLetters

    CuratedLetters

    Build your newsletter in minutes, free forever

    Free
    Curate, create, and monetize your email marketing. Forever Free. Build your newsletter in minutes with unlimited emails and database!
    Launched in
    Email
    Productivity
    Newsletters
     by
    CuratedLetters
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Prisma
    Tailwind UI
    About this launch
    CuratedLetters
    CuratedLettersBuild your newsletter in minutes
    0
    reviews
    164
    followers
    CuratedLetters by
    CuratedLetters
    was hunted by
    Kevin William David
    in Email, Productivity, Newsletters. Made by
    Brett Rory Lipman
    ,
    Keith Mc
    ,
    Richard Rubenstein
    ,
    Emad Ibrahim
    and
    Ghulam Abbas
    . Featured on August 8th, 2024.
    CuratedLetters
    is not rated yet. This is CuratedLetters's first launch.
    Upvotes
    87
    Vote chart
    Comments
    49
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -