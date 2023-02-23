Products
Home
→
Product
→
Curated Design
Ranked #5 for today
Curated Design
Web design inspiration catalog for creators
Visit
Upvote 117
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Introducing a curated web design gallery, featuring a collection of the top digital products and tools in the industry. Daily updates of the collection from website builders and templates to graphic design software and more.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Design templates
by
Curated Design
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Design templates
by
Curated Design
About this launch
Curated Design
Web design inspiration catalog for creators
0
reviews
126
followers
Follow for updates
Curated Design by
Curated Design
was hunted by
Deny
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Design templates
. Made by
Deny
,
Bakhtiyar Sattarov
,
Anastasiya Yavorskaya
,
Dmitriy Grinchenko
and
Nikita Belkin
. Featured on February 23rd, 2023.
Curated Design
is not rated yet. This is Curated Design's first launch.
Upvotes
117
Comments
28
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#39
