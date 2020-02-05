Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Tânia Carvalho
Maker
Hi ProductHunt! We developed this small product as a part of our monthly challenges. We are a team of 2 and every month we release a product where we try to explore new concepts and create projects related to its own month. As this is the month of the Oscars and as cinema lovers, we decided to create CuraCine, a movies and TV shows recommendation platform that is well curated, well designed, fast and has its unique tagging system. With it you can find movies that make you laugh and cry at the same time, or you can always search for a TV show about power that has a great music score and very good acting. Probably most of you will only use it out of curiosity, as it is fun to see which titles appear for the different tag combinations, but we'd love to see you come back as we'll be adding new titles within the next few days. Let us know what you think about it and if features like links to streaming services are a must, for example. Any other suggestions are very welcome. We hope you have fun using CuraCine! :)
UpvoteShare