Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → CupidForge by CurseForge
CupidForge by CurseForge

CupidForge by CurseForge

Tinder style matchmaking for game mods

Free Options
Embed
We’re proud to launch CurseForge's new companion app: CupidForge 💕 Inspired by dating apps user experience, you can swipe left or right and find your perfect match today. Get it now!
Launched in Games by
CupidForge by CurseForge
monday.com
monday.com
Ad
Build your ideal workflow with 200+ customizable templates
About this launch
CupidForge by CurseForge
CupidForge by CurseForgeTinder style matchmaking for game mods
0
reviews
2
followers
CupidForge by CurseForge by
CupidForge by CurseForge
was hunted by
Ben Rotenberg
in Games. Made by
Ben Rotenberg
. Featured on April 1st, 2023.
CupidForge by CurseForge
is not rated yet. This is CupidForge by CurseForge's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
#53
Week rank
#356