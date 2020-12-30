Culturely
Rupak
MakerFounder at Culturely.io
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 I'm Rupak, one of the founders of Culturely. Glad to meet you all. We have been working on Culturely for the past few months and are very excited to unveil it to you today. We created Culturely with the belief that improving the culture and people can make every organization great. To start, we are launching only 2 modules - OKRs 🎯 and 1:1s 🎭 as part of the 1st release. We are also adding more features to them in the next couple of weeks. We'd love for you to try it with your team and send us the feedback and feature requests you may have! We want to challenge the conventionality all the HR tech products have. How, you ask? To find out, you will have to wait for the first weeks of the New Year, 2021 📅. So, if you want to be a part of this revolution, sign up for Culturely. We are working on giving a new innovative spin to the way you collect feedback, engage team members, recognize them, and also how they learn. Our mission is tied to our strong belief that we can make every organization great by improving the people and the culture. So, we're incredibly excited to share this product. 💬 If you have any questions, just reply — the team is around all day! Thanks again for checking out Culturely. If you want to talk shop or business, etc., shoot me a line at rupak@culturely.io. P.S: iOS 📱 and Android apps are on the way too. Cheers and a Happy New Year 🥳 🍾 🥂, Rupak.
