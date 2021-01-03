  1. Home
CultureReputation.com catalogs workplace culture via survey. Participants take a brief, anonymous assessment to get a free chance to win $10,000. Unitonomy is building the IMDB of company culture and we're giving away money to help us do it!
Most companies know work culture is a competitive advantage. We want to provide a public database that showcases great cultures to provide organizations with leverage when it comes to recruiting. This starts with our initial survey. Anyone in the U.S. can take the anonymous 7-minute assessment. Participants get free entry into a $10,000 jackpot as a thank you for participating. On top of the jackpot, the person that refers the winner also gets $5000. We see this as a data driven alternative to Glassdoor. Whereas Glassdoor works like Yelp, filled with testimonial reviews as a job board, Culture Reputation is data driven and purely focused on assessing culture. So who is behind CultureReputation.com? Unitonomy is a Louisville-based, venture-backed startup. Our company created OrgVitals.com, an end-to-end culture assessment system for culture consultants and culture managers.
