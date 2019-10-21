Culrs Mac App
Thoughtfully crafted color palettes now on your mac menubar
Sohail Mohammad
Neat and minimalistic approach for choosing colors for my projects. Kudos to the Culrs team :)
@sohail_mohammad Thanks a lot man!!
Maker
@sohail_mohammad we are glad that you loved Culrs. Thanks for choosing Culrs for your project.
This looks amazing! I had been using the web version earlier. Tried out the desktop app in the beta and I still have it installed (usually I uninstall apps if I haven’t used them in a while), this one had to stay 🚀. I like how it is not a traditional menu bar app with just a lot of nested menus. It’s an entire amazing UI which pops out of your menu bar. Looks amazing 😍. Although one thing I’d loved to see is, if at the home screen I could be recommended new color pallettes. Also, one thing which would be really interesting would be some kind of spotlight integration. Or maybe just have your own spotlight like UI that pops up on a shortcut and allows me to search through pallettes, colors, moods or anything else.
@nshntarora First of all thanks a lot for being part of it on the initial days, your feedback has always been really helpful, and I see those extraordinary ideas which has already pumped me up to build things on top of it, all noted and thanks again for the kind words!!
It took 6 months to learn adapt and understand what next for Culrs 👨🍳Fresh from the kitchen, We are announcing our new Mac App🥁 https://culrs.app/ Why a Desktop/Mac app? I believe in working out of sheer passion, where we build and ship a product live and continuously iterating this Side Project. There were several ways to go ahead with this such as plugin for sketch, figma, etc. Since it’s just a team of 3 who are parallelly learning the art of development and building things. We focused on building something which sits on top of all and be a part of daily work life hence a desktop app. Culrs mac app is a thoughtfully crafted color palette tool which sits on your mac menu bar. Culrs have been reimagined from a web app into a mac app to simplify and accelerate the process of choosing colors for your design. We are still the same, but new! The same color palettes people love on Culrs web app https://culrs.com/#/ will now be nested in your menubar, making it easy to use! Choose any palette from any category for your design, like Monochromatic, Tetradic, Triad, or Analogous. You are just cmd+e away to your Culrs mac app, download the app here: [https://culrs.app/]
Congrats Arnob and team. Very handy tool!
@pradipcloud Thanks a lot pradip!!
