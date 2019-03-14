Culrs is an open platform for you to choose color palettes for any application with extreme ease. The colors are curated and palettes are fashioned with colors that work together, creating beautiful combinations, keeping in mind the color wheel and color theory.
Reviews
- Pros:
Super easy to use and great approach to Color selectionCons:
Na
Can't expect more from a tool which doesn't even expect for your email to use the tool.Vaibhav Sisinty has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Arnob MukherjeeMaker@iamarnob6543 · Founder @ Culrs
Hi PH Community, We are back with the redefined version of Culrs! We have been working extensively on this for the past 4 months. It’s been exciting to create, share, and reiterate Culrs to make it into what you see today. The team consists of myself, @mshra_ji and @jollyfarhana 🎉 Our second version of Culrs takes a more professional approach. Let’s see how. We redesigned the website to update the color palettes to align with color theory. This is what makes Culrs different from other random color palette generators. No more manual process of creating a color palette with combinations that look good! All of this is done by us and presented to you. We curate colors and fashion them into palettes that work together, creating beautiful combinations, keeping in mind the color wheel and color theory. There are 500+ color palettes listed and defined under categories like Monochromatic, Analogous, Triad, and Tetradic, based on the way they are created. Also sharing your favorite palettes is so easy! When you click on the palette name, the URL changes into a custom one for that specific palette which you can share with anyone you want. Social Media: Our FB, Twitter, and Instagram accounts show how our color palettes can be used effectively to create beautiful content. Our Medium articles explain the process of making them in detail. Newsletter: You can subscribe to our newsletter to get exclusive design inspiration, about using our color palettes, every week. What’s Next:
- More categories and palettes
- Mac menu bar app coming soon
Sebastián@antichevre
@iamarnob6543 Congrats! awesome work buddy!
Arnob MukherjeeMaker@iamarnob6543 · Founder @ Culrs
@antichevre Thanks a lot :)
