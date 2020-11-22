discussion
Shailesh Pandit
MakerFounder of BookMyShoot
While discussing with Professional Photographer on what can help him with his workflow and a daily pain points, came across initial manual step of culling lots of photos and getting candidates for final ones. This was manual step and lot of it can be easily done using AI. So I made this product to help in culling photos, filtering objectively bad ones and selecting relatively better quality ones from group of similar photos. If you find this useful, please give it a try, waiting for valuable feedback!
