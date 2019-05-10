Bridging the gap between command line and GUI miners: the most profitable all-in-one smart mining software by Cudo Miner launches - The Bitcoin News

Now anyone can get access to the most advanced and easiest-to-use platform available - from novice through to professional level Cryptocurrency mining company Cudo today announces the long-awaited open beta launch of its crypto-mining platform: Cudo Miner. An intelligent GUI miner with multi-algo switching technology built-in, Cudo Miner is the smart miner packed with features ...