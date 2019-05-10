Cudo Miner is a crypto mining platform that allows automated mining, reducing manual configuration by up to 95% without losing profitability. The solution includes a desktop app and a dedicated Web Console for monitoring and remote management.
Bridging the gap between command line and GUI miners: the most profitable all-in-one smart mining software by Cudo Miner launches - The Bitcoin NewsNow anyone can get access to the most advanced and easiest-to-use platform available - from novice through to professional level Cryptocurrency mining company Cudo today announces the long-awaited open beta launch of its crypto-mining platform: Cudo Miner. An intelligent GUI miner with multi-algo switching technology built-in, Cudo Miner is the smart miner packed with features ...
The Key to Staying Profitable When Mining Revealed by Software StartupA beta version of a smart crypto mining platform has gone live - and the company's founders believe seasoned pros are hurting their chances of making a profit.
This Entrepreneur Plans To Raise Over $1Billion For Charity - Using Your Computer's Spare PowerIt's hard to believe when most of your working day is spent staring at a screen, but most of the time your computer is effectively idling, and one entrepreneur has come up with an ingenious way of putting that spare PC power to good use.
- Pros:Cons:
- Intuitive UI - Good profit - Lots of configuration - Remote management
- Only the withdrawal fees but this would matter less if you withdraw after reaching certain threshold
Would definitely recommend checking it out. Moreover, they have some pretty cool benefits for early adopters like 10000 satoshis on sign up, etc.Ram Patra has used this product for one month.
Antara Roy@antara_roy1
@rampatra Does it pay better than Nicehash?
