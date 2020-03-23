Discussion
Alex Gogl
Maker
Hi! One of the best things you can do during quarantine is to learn a new framework, programming language or something different entirely. But doing these courses feels kinda lonely and often you just stop doing them so I thought I’d create a site where you can find buddies to do the same course with (frankly this quarantine is becoming really boring). The idea is that you talk regularly about your progress and problems you're facing so you can learn and grow together. Being locked up won't stop us from learning, making things and connecting with awesome people!
