cuddlecall.me

On demand cuddly animals invited to your video calls

cuddlecall.me connects you with your favorite cute, cuddly animals directly over video chat. Perfect for virtual classes, meetings, birthday parties, or other events!
jglow
Maker
Launched this on a whim! Let me know what you think.
