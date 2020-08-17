Discussion
Rory
Maker
Hey everyone! I'm Rory a Design Lead working at Cubby. We were sick of missing packages and having to plan our day around waiting in for deliveries. So we created Cubby - a smart dropbox service that makes it easy to receive and return parcels from your home, whether you’re in or out. We're launching and shipping Cubby this winter and we can't wait 🚀 🙌 So, what do you think? is this something you would pre-order? P.S If Cubby is for you, we're offering a 30% pre-order discount with no upfront financial commitment :)
the design is neat! what are the cubbies made of?
