Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Cubbit

Cubbit

The distributed cloud. Zero-knowledge, zero monthly fees.

Cubbit is building a distributed, peer-to-peer network for cloud storage on top of which a new internet can be built: privacy-first, decentralized, free of monthly subscriptions.
Around the web
Cubbit Crowdsources Cloud Storage"We have about 100 million cells interconnected in our brains. They communicate with one another through electrical signals." - Miguel Nicolelis It's been said that if you're not paying for the product, then you are the product. While that's true of certain social networks and search engines, not all free services come with the same...
EEJournal
Cubbit Cloud personal encrypted cloud storage with no monthly fee - Geeky GadgetsIf you are searching for an alternative cloud storage system to the plethora of companies currently available such as Box, Dropbox, One Drive and others. You may be interested in Cubbit a new personal, encrypted cloud storage system that is expandable up to 4 TB and beyond say it's creators with no monthly fee.
Geeky GadgetsJulian Horsey
The internet is broken.30 years after the foundation of the web we are celebrating while we should be worried. The internet is the greatest invention of humankind, but as nuclear physics spawned the atom bomb, the internet is causing a similar side effect that, although not as evident, might be equally destructive.
MediumAndrea Rovai
Cubbit Aims To Go Back to Internet's Ideal Roots With Its Upcoming P2P Cloud Storage PlatformThe World Wide Web (WWW), and even the original idea of the Internet, as it came to be known, was once hailed as a decentralized and networked form of computing interaction without a central authority controlling data flow.
ForbesMaciej Duraj
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Raz Karmi
Raz Karmi
Makers
Alessio Paccoia
Alessio Paccoia
Alessandro Cillario
Alessandro Cillario
Lorenzo Posani
Lorenzo Posani
Stefano Onofri
Stefano Onofri
Marco Moschettini
Marco Moschettini
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Alessio Paccoia
Alessio PaccoiaMaker@alessiopcc
I am Alessio Paccoia, Lead Developer at Cubbit. We are building a distributed, p2p network that virtualizes a zero-knowledge cloud storage platform. Our goal is to decentralize the internet by providing a data center-less infrastructure that is free from monthly fees and gives the users total control of their data. If you want to try Cubbit, back our Kickstarter campaign (which is already 500% funded) and you’ll be invited as a beta tester in early April. I’ll be happy to answer any question you might have.
Upvote (2)·