Cubbit is building a distributed, peer-to-peer network for cloud storage on top of which a new internet can be built: privacy-first, decentralized, free of monthly subscriptions.
Alessio PaccoiaMaker@alessiopcc
I am Alessio Paccoia, Lead Developer at Cubbit. We are building a distributed, p2p network that virtualizes a zero-knowledge cloud storage platform. Our goal is to decentralize the internet by providing a data center-less infrastructure that is free from monthly fees and gives the users total control of their data. If you want to try Cubbit, back our Kickstarter campaign (which is already 500% funded) and you’ll be invited as a beta tester in early April. I’ll be happy to answer any question you might have.
