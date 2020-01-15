  1. Home
Spotlight search for actions

Navigate your favourite web apps faster. Select one or multiple actions at once and execute them all with button. All you have to know is one shortcut... you guessed it: CTRL + SPACE.
Hey PH! A problem I faced was that I was using a ton of web apps and realized how slow I was in all of them. I tried to learn the shortcuts for one and realized how difficult it was to learn them for an app like Figma (120 Shortcuts !!!) SOO I decided to build an easy way to search actions and execute them really quick! Check it out and let me know what you think! If you want support for a specific website or find any bugs, shoot me an email: thayallan.srinathan@gmail.com or just send me a message on twitter (thayallans is my handle).
