Discussion
Thayallan Srinathan
Maker
Hey PH! A problem I faced was that I was using a ton of web apps and realized how slow I was in all of them. I tried to learn the shortcuts for one and realized how difficult it was to learn them for an app like Figma (120 Shortcuts !!!) SOO I decided to build an easy way to search actions and execute them really quick! Check it out and let me know what you think! If you want support for a specific website or find any bugs, shoot me an email: thayallan.srinathan@gmail.com or just send me a message on twitter (thayallans is my handle).
