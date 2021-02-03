discussion
Kyle Campbell
Maker
🎉🎉🎉 Hi ProductHunters! CTO.ai Founder/CEO here. Big thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us. We are very excited to announce Insights — making it possible to give real-time delivery insights into your development process. After all, you can’t manage what you can’t measure. I’ve spent over a decade leading engineering teams, and this is a developer tool I’ve wished I always had. Pulling from the famous DORA metrics, we built something that aligned with both developers and engineering managers in order to bring about a more optimized organization where you plan your deployments without over analyzing your operations. With CTO.ai Insights, you get: 📐 Measurement of the most important operational KPIs for your development team 🔬 Delivery insights crafted from industry-leading research into DevOps 🌎 A global dashboard across all your tools including Github & Kubernetes Which enable to you easily answer these important questions: Q How long do product changes take? Q How often can we update our product? Q How often can do we break our product? Q How quickly can we restore service? We also have a couple of special offers for the ProductHunt community: 😻 Download a free DevOps 4x4 Method white paper right on our website 😸 Once you sign up you also get a complimentary free 1-hour workshop (valued at $2500) with @steveelsewhere of Visible.is to map your delivery streams! Just pop over to the page, sign up, and take advantage of the promotions.
@chrismessina @steveelsewhere @slajax excited to launch this with you, Kyle!