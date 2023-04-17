Products
Home
→
Product
→
CTO.ai GitHub Comment Workflows
CTO.ai GitHub Comment Workflows
Automating Developer Workflows from GitHub Comments
Run Developer Workflows directly from GitHub Comments to enhance the collaborative workflow that is critical to how teams review, test and provision their code and infrastructure. Join the emerging trend of automating CI/CD via GitHub Comments.
Launched in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
by
CTO.ai GitHub Comment Workflows
The makers of CTO.ai GitHub Comment Workflows
About this launch
CTO.ai GitHub Comment Workflows
Automating Developer Workflows from GitHub Comments
CTO.ai GitHub Comment Workflows by
CTO.ai GitHub Comment Workflows
was hunted by
Tristan Pollock
in
Software Engineering
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Geetika Popli
and
Kyle Campbell
. Featured on April 18th, 2023.
CTO.ai GitHub Comment Workflows
is not rated yet. This is CTO.ai GitHub Comment Workflows's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
