Home
→
Product
→
CSV Charts
CSV Charts
Like charts but hate spreadsheets?
Visit
Free
Stats
Like charts but hate spreadsheets? Same Hey, I am Scott and I don't like spreadsheets. I can never figure out how to make charts. I built CSV Charts as an easy way to make charts using csv files in Google Drive. Let me know what you think :)
Launched in
Analytics
by
CSV Charts
Microsoft Clarity
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Keen to know whether you store any data sets in Google drive, and what file format :)"
The makers of CSV Charts
About this launch
CSV Charts
Like charts but hate spreadsheets?
0
reviews
1
follower
CSV Charts by
CSV Charts
was hunted by
Scott Paulin
in
Analytics
. Made by
Scott Paulin
. Featured on May 25th, 2023.
CSV Charts
is not rated yet. This is CSV Charts's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report