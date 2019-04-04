CSSBattle is an online CSS Code Golfing battleground. Here, players from all around the world try to visually replicate "Targets" in smallest possible CSS code and battle it out to get to the top of the leaderboard.
kushagra gourMaker@chinchang457 · A creative Human!
Hello World! We bring to you the first ever code-golfing battleground for CSS lovers! We won't say much, head over to https://cssbattle.dev, try to replicate any target with the smallest possible HTML/CSS and climb the leaderboards! See you on the battleground :)
Max Böck@mxbck · Web Developer, MXB
this is surprisingly fun and shows how resilient the languages are. great idea!
Rachit Gulati@squiroid · FrontEnd Developer
This is crazily addictive. I loved it 🥰. It's super awesome for folks who wants to check their CSS skills 😇🌈🌈
Vikrant Negi@vikrant_negi
Dope. Nice and smooth interface, I bet you used web maker's logic in this game. (y)
Benoît Tallandier@b_tallandier · App builder
Very fun to use ! 👏 I love it, and it improve my css skill
