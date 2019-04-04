Log InSign up
The first ever CSS code-golfing battleground

CSSBattle is an online CSS Code Golfing battleground. Here, players from all around the world try to visually replicate "Targets" in smallest possible CSS code and battle it out to get to the top of the leaderboard.
Chris Price 🏳️‍🌈 on TwitterI've had a lot of fun (and learned a couple of new tricks) with @css_battle (https://t.co/xqlNF2lyH6) today. Looking at the leaderboards and seeing the character counts for scores really reinforces how flexible CSS can be.
Max Böck on Twittercheck out https://t.co/kSMoyBE9nJ: build the pattern with the minimal amount of css! I'm hooked...
cristen b ✧* (๑˃̵ᴗ˂̵)و on Twitterhttps://t.co/4XjGUS4ZUh is eating me alive halp
Snook on TwitterThis is a fun idea: CSS coding challenges competing to get top score! https://t.co/dsWtaxdtxA
kushagra gour
Hello World! We bring to you the first ever code-golfing battleground for CSS lovers! We won't say much, head over to https://cssbattle.dev, try to replicate any target with the smallest possible HTML/CSS and climb the leaderboards! See you on the battleground :)
Max Böck
Max Böck
this is surprisingly fun and shows how resilient the languages are. great idea!
Rachit Gulati
Rachit Gulati
This is crazily addictive. I loved it 🥰. It's super awesome for folks who wants to check their CSS skills 😇🌈🌈
Vikrant Negi
Vikrant Negi
Dope. Nice and smooth interface, I bet you used web maker's logic in this game. (y)
Benoît Tallandier
Benoît Tallandier
Very fun to use ! 👏 I love it, and it improve my css skill
