  1. Home
  2.  → CSS Scan Pro 2.0

CSS Scan Pro 2.0

✨ A re-imagined Devtools for web design

#3 Product of the DayToday
CSS Scan Pro makes it radically easy to get the looks of your favorite websites. Hover over any element, and get its CSS, colors, assets, animations, font, and dimensions, instantly. Copy, export, or refine it with an intuitive CSS editor, without writing code
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Guilherme Rizzo
Maker
CSS Scan, CSS Scan Pro, and toast.log
👋 Hi Product Hunt! :) 🎯 I launched CSS Scan Pro 1 year ago with the vision of re-imagining the Devtools for web design. 🚀 Since then, it has received lots of improvements and new features - and it’s now the definitive browser extension to work with web design :) ✨ What’s New in CSS Scan Pro 2.0: - Visual Editor: change the CSS of any element visually and interactively - Copy the HTML and CSS of all the element's children - instead of just copying the selected element - Save an element as a file - Live-edit the text of any element - Scan HTML attributes (src="", value="", etc) - Live-edit every CSS: including all pseudo-classes, all pseudo-elements, and @keyframes as well! - Chrome and Firefox Devtools integration: you can use CSS Scan Pro inside your Devtools - Option to generate and copy unique CSS selectors - Save all assets from a website with 1 click - A color picker to easily change colors + change color syntax + gets tints and shades of the selected color - Convert relative URLs to absolute - Remove any website element with a click - A new copy button that sits inside pinned CSS windows - A new ruler mode: freestyle - to measure freely - Performance boost - UI improvements - Export element to CodePen - A new mode to select elements - CSS inspection algorithm improvements (faster and better) - Auto measurement units conversion on Visual Editor - Easily search for a font on Google - Tailwind support 💰 CSS Scan Pro 2.0 is a paid extension. Along with CSS Scan and toast.log, this is my full-time work, so you'll always receive updates! 🙌 💖 This is a free and automatic update for previous CSS Scan Pro 1.0 customers. 🎁 Try yourself a free demo here: https://cssscanpro.com 🙏 This is a work that has taken me 2 years so far, so I’m excited to share with you and genuinely interested in hearing what you think about it. 💌 Thanks to everyone that already bought it and supported my work! If you have any ideas or suggestions, I'm all ears.
Share
Klim Yadrintsev
@keyframes @gvrizzo Amazing work! Have been a user for a while and it is saving a lot of time for me!
Share
Danny Postma
Building products to help makers convert
Congrats on the launch @gvrizzo !! The landing page is 🔥🔥🔥
Share
Thomas Sanlis
Congrats for the launch Guilherme! The work done on CSS Scan is very impressive and the landing page is beautiful 🔥
Share
Jim Raptis
Building Indie products
Another top launch @gvrizzo! What a video and landing page! Impressive product and productivity booster for every web developer 🤯
Share