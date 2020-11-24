CSS Scan Pro 2.0
👋 Hi Product Hunt! :) 🎯 I launched CSS Scan Pro 1 year ago with the vision of re-imagining the Devtools for web design. 🚀 Since then, it has received lots of improvements and new features - and it’s now the definitive browser extension to work with web design :) ✨ What’s New in CSS Scan Pro 2.0: - Visual Editor: change the CSS of any element visually and interactively - Copy the HTML and CSS of all the element's children - instead of just copying the selected element - Save an element as a file - Live-edit the text of any element - Scan HTML attributes (src="", value="", etc) - Live-edit every CSS: including all pseudo-classes, all pseudo-elements, and @keyframes as well! - Chrome and Firefox Devtools integration: you can use CSS Scan Pro inside your Devtools - Option to generate and copy unique CSS selectors - Save all assets from a website with 1 click - A color picker to easily change colors + change color syntax + gets tints and shades of the selected color - Convert relative URLs to absolute - Remove any website element with a click - A new copy button that sits inside pinned CSS windows - A new ruler mode: freestyle - to measure freely - Performance boost - UI improvements - Export element to CodePen - A new mode to select elements - CSS inspection algorithm improvements (faster and better) - Auto measurement units conversion on Visual Editor - Easily search for a font on Google - Tailwind support 💰 CSS Scan Pro 2.0 is a paid extension. Along with CSS Scan and toast.log, this is my full-time work, so you'll always receive updates! 🙌 💖 This is a free and automatic update for previous CSS Scan Pro 1.0 customers. 🎁 Try yourself a free demo here: https://cssscanpro.com 🙏 This is a work that has taken me 2 years so far, so I’m excited to share with you and genuinely interested in hearing what you think about it. 💌 Thanks to everyone that already bought it and supported my work! If you have any ideas or suggestions, I'm all ears.
