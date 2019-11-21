CSS Scan Pro
👋 Hello Product Hunters! :) 💦 After months of hard work, we finally finished our newest product: CSS Scan Pro. We focused on the features that matter most for professionals, to create an incredibly powerful extension to help you reach the highest levels of performance. That’s the BEST product we’ve ever built: - Supports Chrome, Firefox, and SAFARI! - Live edit CSS and check/copy all the changes made - Get the color palette of any website - Color eyedropper - pick any color from any website - Ruler - advanced distance measurement system in real-time inspired by @lukaszmtw's Pixel Snap - @keyframes scan - understand how every CSS animation works - Pseudo-classes scan (:active, :focus, :first-child, …) - Pseudo-elements scan (:before, :after, :first-letter, ...) - New DOM tree control to precisely target elements - … + That's a lot of features, while still being ultra-fast, light-weight, beautiful and smooth, CSS Scan Pro now is the smartest and most complete browser extension for CSS inspection. 🎁 Want to see it for yourself? Try a free demo here: https://cssscanpro.com It’s time to create your perfect pages and revamp your workflow. 👀 Want to win 1 month or even 1 year for free? 💖 Comment what's your favorite new feature in Pro. The most upvoted one will get a 1-year license key for free. The other 5 runners-up will get a 1-month license key for each one! 🙏 I really worked hard on this one so I’m excited to share with you and genuinely interested in hearing what you think about it. 💌 Thanks to everyone that already bought it and supported my work! If you have any ideas or suggestions, I'm all ears.
In what ways it is different than getcssscan.com, can you compare?
@omergulenn Hey Ömer, thanks for asking it! ✨ New on Pro: - Live edit CSS and check/copy all the changes made - Get the color palette of any website - Color eyedropper - pick any color from any website - Ruler - advanced distance measurement system in real-time - @keyframes scan - understand how every CSS animation works - Pseudo-classes scan (:active, :focus, :first-child, …) - Pseudo-elements scan (:before, :after, :first-letter, ...) - New DOM tree control to precisely target elements - UI redesign - Guidelines - Inherited styles - Option to hide button labels
