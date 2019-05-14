CSS Scan 2.0
⚡️ The fastest and easiest way to inspect or copy CSS
#2 Product of the DayToday
Browser extension to inspect on steroids — Visualize the CSS of any element you hover over, instantly, and copy its entire rules with a single click.
The Top 8 Chrome Extensions for Frontend Developers in 2019https://skl.sh/designcourse18 - First 500 people to sign up will get their first 2 months free! Today's Question: What other extension(s) should I have included? -- Today, we're going to take a quick look at my personal list of 8 chrome extensions that I think you should have if you're a frontend developer/designer.
Reviews
Literally the best chrome extension ever made for Frontend Developers
None
Loved seeing the journey of CSS Scan from 1.0 to 2.0. And the commitment of Guilherme to improve the product from looking barebones to now professional. Congrats on the launch 🎉 PS: Love the landing page and social image.Akshay Kadam(A2K) has used this product for one day.
Best purchase that I ever made buying CSS Scan
None
Overall just a great product, bought the first version last year and it's been a trusty tool in my dev kit ever since.Jess Wallace has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Guilherme RizzoMaker@gvrizzo · Maker
👋 Hello Product Hunters! :) 🎯 I started CSS Scan 10 months ago with the vision of creating the fastest and easiest way to inspect and copy styles of any element across the web. 🚀 Since then, it has grown to 3,800+ professional web developers users worldwide and received lots of improvements and new features - while still being easy and fun to use :) ✨ CSS Scan is especially useful for: - Discovering how your favorite websites are styled; - Debugging your own code; - Moving your codebase; - Copying specific elements from frameworks/themes/templates to use them without importing huge CSS files. 💰 CSS Scan it's a paid extension that started as a side project and right now happily is my full-time work, so you'll always receive updates! 🙌 🌹 To celebrate Mom's day is happening a limited 40% offer on the website! 🎁 Try yourself a free demo here: https://getcssscan.com 🙏 This is a work that has taken me almost 1 year so far, so I’m excited to share with you and genuinely interested in hearing what you think about it. 💌 Thanks to everyone that already bought it and supported my work! If you have any ideas or suggestions, I'm all ears.
Mubaris NK@mubaris · Full Stack Developer
@gvrizzo Congrats on the launch Guilherme 🎉🚀
Ferruccio Balestreri@frcbls · Maker // Student
Great product and Guilherme is always there to help you sort things out
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
@gvrizzo whats new in this update? 🌌
Guilherme RizzoMaker@gvrizzo · Maker
@aaronoleary Hey Aaron! Thanks for asking it :) Since the first launch, I've added: + Code syntax highlighting + Show rendered font + Show element dimensions + Option to pin the box + Shortcuts (Lots of people asked) + Option to move the UI buttons to the bottom + Option to pause the scanner + Option to truncate classes names + Show :hover styles separated + Copy :hover styles merged or separated + Traverse the element and scan the parent + Identifies when elements are being overlapped + Now it works on iframes! + More shorthand rules support + i18n: Chinese (simplified and traditional) and Portuguese + Redesign UI and landing page
Fajar Siddiq@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
Congratulations on the launch Guilherme! CSS Scan 2.0 is super fast!! & super easy for me to inspect & copy the css! This is super useful tool & the price is affordable. Love the "Lifetime license". Thank you for making this. Much love from Singapore!
Zoe Chew 🇲🇾👩💻🎹📕@whizzzoe · Maker of Producer Stash❤️
Congratulations @gvrizzo !! Well done with great product updates & launches!
