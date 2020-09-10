CSS box-shadow examples by CSS Scan
Curated collection of 82 free beautiful box-shadow 🎨
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Guilherme Rizzo
MakerMaker
👋 Hi Hunters! One of the reasons I created CSS Scan was because I'm always interested in knowing how some websites do their box-shadow. So I made this collection of my favorite box-shadows on the internet, and I'll be adding new shadows to the list every time I see some new ones. 🎨 CSS box-shadow examples by CSS Scan is a curated collection of 82 free beautiful CSS box-shadow. 💖 Bookmark it (keep it on your favorites) and use it whenever you need it for your projects! All you have to do is click on a box you like, and it'll copy its CSS box-shadow rule. And if you have any ideas or suggestions, I'm all ears. Thanks all! 🙌
Share
Upvote (3)
🔥🔥🔥🔥
UpvoteShare
CSS examples from the best! Great work dude 👌
UpvoteShare