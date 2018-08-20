CS Proficiency Assessment

CSPA (Computer Science Proficiency Assessment) designs and administers a standardized exam for software engineers. It’s essentially the SAT for software engineers. Tests are held in classrooms on or near college campuses.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Nick AbouzeidHunterHiring@nickabouzeid · Words at Product Hunt ✌️
The SAT, but for engineers. Evvveryone is trying to build an automated engineering scoring tool. What makes this one different?
Upvote Share·