Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
CS job board
Ranked #14 for today
CS job board
Talk directly with hiring managers & get 12x more interviews
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The only job board that allows customer success professionals to skip the hiring queue and talk directly to the hiring manager. This results in 12x more interviews than the standard application process.
Launched in
Hiring
,
Customer Success
,
Career
by
Customer Success job board
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Ad
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
About this launch
Customer Success job board
Talk directly with hiring managers & get 12x more interviews
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
CS job board by
Customer Success job board
was hunted by
Yehuda Zahler
in
Hiring
,
Customer Success
,
Career
. Made by
Yehuda Zahler
,
Max Weisbrod
and
Kimiko Sy
. Featured on February 2nd, 2023.
Customer Success job board
is not rated yet. This is Customer Success job board's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
5
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#142
Report