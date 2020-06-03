Discussion
Joeffrey Arruyer
Maker
Hey Makers! What a time for us, the Covid19 crisis is forcing us to be more adaptive and creative workers than ever. And at the same time, teams are switching to remote mode all over the world. It can be hard. Today, we just launched Crystal.work. This freemium tool helps you to make your Team organization clear at first sight. Roles, activities, purpose and docs all in one place. Whether you work from home or not. A great ally in these times ! 💪 Tons of feedbacks are warmly welcomed :-) Cheers from France 🇫🇷, Do not hesitate to reach me Joe
Nice. I think this could be especially useful for large companies where being an employee can be a bit overwhelming. This would help get a sense of the bigger picture.
Maker
@marian_nicolleti You're totally right. On smaller teams, it helps you find docs and infos easily !
