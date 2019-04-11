CryptoZombies
Learn to code Ethereum DApps by building your own game
CryptoZombies is an interactive code school that teaches you to write smart contracts in Solidity through building your own crypto-collectables game. The course is beginners friendly and is available for free (no strings attached!).
- The course is so fun! - Goes pretty deep into smart contract development - Very practical knowledge - Available in many languages
- It takes some time for new chaptesr to be added
Really love the product and the team behind it. Totally recommended for beginners and experienced programmers alike.Scott Moses Sunarto has used this product for one year.
Scott Moses SunartoHunter@smsunarto · Software Engineer
I stumbled upon CryptoZombies last year when I was looking for resources to learn about Ethereum development. When I found it, It was love at first sight. I have always loved interactive coding courses. It's way more engaging and makes the whole learning process more fun. The game-y aspect of the CryptoZombie course fuels the fun level to the next level! Last year, I hosted a CryptoZombie-powered Ethereum smart contract development workshop through an organization I founded called Indonesia Blockchain Academy. Most of the participants have no prior programming or blockchain background and yet they are able to go through the whole seminar alive! Huzzah! CryptoZombies has helped me a lot and I hope it will help you too!
