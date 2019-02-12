CryptoTrader.Tax 2.0

Crypto Taxes Done In Minutes
Reviews
- Pros:
Hands down the most efficient / least complicated solution I have been able to find!Cons:
A handful of friends and I have now used the product, and we are yet to find any hiccups
If you have any questions, their support team is extremely reliable and responsive. Very satisfied with this product overall and I would highly recommend it to anyone who has traded CryptoLuke Musech has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Easy to Use.
Quick Responsive Support.
Great PricingCons:
Haven't found one a Con yet
Great product and easy to use. For someone just entering the Crypto Market this year and having little prior knowledge about taxes this helps out a ton! The Support team was very quick to respond and helpful in answering any questions. Would highly suggest this product to everyone!Austin Barrett has used this product for one week.