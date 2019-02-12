Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → CryptoTrader.Tax 2.0

CryptoTrader.Tax 2.0

Tax software for cryptocurrency

get it

Crypto Taxes Done In Minutes

Import trades, calculate gains, and prepare your report in 10 minutes!

Reviews

Lucas Wyland
Hunter Ashmore
Elizabeth Ann
 +9 reviews
View all 5 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Luke Musech
    Luke Musech
    Pros: 

    Hands down the most efficient / least complicated solution I have been able to find!

    Cons: 

    A handful of friends and I have now used the product, and we are yet to find any hiccups

    If you have any questions, their support team is extremely reliable and responsive. Very satisfied with this product overall and I would highly recommend it to anyone who has traded Crypto

    Luke Musech has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)
  • Austin Barrett
    Austin BarrettMedical Manufacturing Engineer
    Pros: 

    Easy to Use.
    Quick Responsive Support.
    Great Pricing

    Cons: 

    Haven't found one a Con yet

    Great product and easy to use. For someone just entering the Crypto Market this year and having little prior knowledge about taxes this helps out a ton! The Support team was very quick to respond and helpful in answering any questions. Would highly suggest this product to everyone!

    Austin Barrett has used this product for one week.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Robleh Jama
Robleh Jama
Makers
Lucas Wyland
Lucas Wyland
David Kemmerer
David Kemmerer
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
David Kemmerer
David Kemmerer@davidkemmerer · Co-Founder at CryptoTrader.Tax
Thanks for the hunt Rob! What’s up everyone! I’m one of the co-founders of CryptoTrader.Tax along with @Lucasthewalter and Mitchell Cookson, and we’re thrilled to be on Product Hunt. CryptoTrader.Tax automates the entire tax reporting process for cryptocurrency. Just import your trades, add any forms of cryptocurrency income, and generate your auto-filled tax documents in a matter of minutes! You can import your generated reports into tax software like TurboTax, give them to your CPA, or simply file them yourself! We built the platform out of necessity for ourselves after getting into the world of crypto back in early 2017 and later realizing the tax implications of it all. Because of the way the IRS treats crypto, as “property” for tax purposes, it makes doing all of this by hand close to impossible. We knew there had to be a better way, so we set out to build the platform over a year ago now. At this point, thousands of people have used the software to do their crypto taxes, and partnering up with TurboTax this fall has helped us bring the product to many more users! We would absolutely love any feedback you have for us as we are still iterating every day to continuously improve. Please ask us any questions you have below :) we’d love to hear any and all thoughts!!
Upvote (4)·
Tin Nguyen
Tin Nguyen@tin_nguyen4 · happily retired
Very easy to use and much cheaper in generating tax report than other crypto tracking software.
Upvote (1)·
David Kemmerer
David Kemmerer@davidkemmerer · Co-Founder at CryptoTrader.Tax
@tin_nguyen4 Tim, thank you for the kind words! Pricing was something we thought long and hard about as we wanted to be able to reach a large amount of users as quickly as possible! Thanks for using us!
Upvote (1)·
Tin Nguyen
Tin Nguyen@tin_nguyen4 · happily retired
@davidkemmerer With your low pricing, it will not be difficult for CryptoTrader.Tax to beat all the competitions in no time.
Upvote (1)·
Noah Hornberger
Noah Hornberger@noah_hornberger · father of 3
Easy to use! I like how it can import files from so many exchanges.
Upvote (1)·
David Kemmerer
David Kemmerer@davidkemmerer · Co-Founder at CryptoTrader.Tax
@noah_hornberger Thanks Noah! We are constantly rolling out support for more exchanges. We have API integrations for Binance and Coinbase coming in the next few weeks. Importing from those exchanges will then be as easy as the click of a button!
Upvote (1)·
Jack Roberts
Jack Roberts@jrob17
Been a lot of ups and downs lately with Crypto... More downs than ups unfortunately in 2018-2019. Glad to know Cryptotrader.tax is there to help make life a little easier in this Bear market.
Upvote (1)·
David Kemmerer
David Kemmerer@davidkemmerer · Co-Founder at CryptoTrader.Tax
@jrob17 That's the truth Jack... Thank you for the kind words!
Upvote ·