This bot allows you to get the value of any cryptocurrency in real time in USD and EUR.
It can also show the most and least efficient cryptocurrencies over the last hour, 24 hours or 7 days.
You now have all the info in hand to make your exchanges a success.
Helpful
  Henri-Hubert Michel
    Henri-Hubert MichelFront-End Developer
    Pros: 

    Easy and fun to use. I talk to it multiple times a day to get the values of top performing exotic currencies using /best1h.

    Cons: 

    Negative.

    I find it very fun to see unknown crypto currencies having triple digits figures over a short period of time for some reason. I’m sure it will be the perfect companion bot to invest in those currencies, once I have a bigger picture on the market – which CryptoShark gives me day after day.

    Henri-Hubert Michel has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)
  Adrien
    AdrienFounder of Stackhero (cloud solutions)
    Pros: 

    Really easy and complete. Perfect to have a look on the market every hour. Open source!

    Cons: 

    Nothing

    I use this bot on a daily basis. It is a really great and it's open source!

    Adrien has used this product for one year.
    Comments (0)
Discussion
Adrien
Adrien
I use this bot on a daily basis since more than a year. It is really useful!
Julien Camblan
Julien Camblan
Is there a slack integration planned?
