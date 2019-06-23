Reviews
View all 5 reviews →
+4 reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Easy and fun to use. I talk to it multiple times a day to get the values of top performing exotic currencies using /best1h.
Negative.
I find it very fun to see unknown crypto currencies having triple digits figures over a short period of time for some reason. I’m sure it will be the perfect companion bot to invest in those currencies, once I have a bigger picture on the market – which CryptoShark gives me day after day.Henri-Hubert Michel has used this product for one month.
- Pros:Cons:
Really easy and complete. Perfect to have a look on the market every hour. Open source!
Nothing
I use this bot on a daily basis. It is a really great and it's open source!Adrien has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Adrien
I use this bot on a daily basis since more than a year. It is really useful!
Upvote (3)Share
Is there a slack integration planned?
UpvoteShare