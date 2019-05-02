Easily track any Bitcoin or Ethereum address (including ERC-20 tokens) and get notified when you receive new transactions instantly via Slack, Telegram or email.
Hi fellow hunters! 👋🏼️ I'm thrilled to share with you the project that I have been working on for the past couple of months. Ever since I got more involved in crypto and started using a hardware wallet (you should too!) I felt kinda in the dark when it came to knowing when I received some crypto. Whether it was a regular savings deposit going into my "Bitcoin for a rainy day" wallet or a mate paying me back for something, I had to go and check a block explorer to see if the payment came in. I decided to scratch my own itch and built a simple proof of concept. When that was working fine for me, I realised that I'm probably not the only one with this problem and that's when CryptoNotify was born. You can use it like me, to keep track of your personal address or use it for business to know when a supplier/customer has paid their bill. You can track any address so the possibilities are endless. Please check it out and let me know what you think. Any feedback is very much appreciated. P.S. If you sign up via Product Hunt, you get double free credits for trying out our service.
