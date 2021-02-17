Discussions
Crypton
Crypton
Minimal cryptocurrency tracker for iOS
iPhone
Productivity
Fintech
+ 3
Crypton has been around since 2016 but I think I never posted it on PH. It's the easiest crypto price & portfolio tracker with support for all cryptocurrencies.
Marta
Maker
I love making apps
I'd like to know your thoughts about Crypton app
