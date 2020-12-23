Cryptomas Cards

discussion
Tony Peng
Makeralways be building 🔨
👋 Hey, ProductHunt! Super excited to show you all Cryptomas. Here's the story: I wanted to send a few of my friends a diverse collection of crypto for Christmas this year, but I couldn't find a great solution--so I made my own! Cryptomas is essentially a multi-cryptocurrency paper wallet generator, themed to look like a gift card. It generates wallets completely locally in your browser. All you need to do is write an optional message, pick a theme, and select the cryptocurrencies you want and you're good to go with a card you can either save as a PDF or send as a link. Hope you all find it useful!
