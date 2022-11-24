Products
This is the latest launch from CryptoMarry
See CryptoMarry’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
CryptoMarry 2.0
CryptoMarry 2.0
Rethinks the family ownership of digital assets
Visit
Upvote 86
360 days
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
CryptoMarry is a Web3 platform that rediscovers how partners accumulate and manage their joint digital assets. Register your Family Account on-chain, create your own family DAO, and make collaborative financial decisions.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Crypto
,
Web3
by
CryptoMarry
About this launch
CryptoMarry
A new paradigm of building marriage partnerships.
0
reviews
100
followers
Follow for updates
CryptoMarry 2.0 by
CryptoMarry
was hunted by
Altynbek Ismailov
in
Fintech
,
Crypto
,
Web3
. Made by
Altynbek Ismailov
and
Begaiym Musabaeva
. Featured on November 25th, 2022.
CryptoMarry
is not rated yet. It first launched on April 2nd, 2022.
Upvotes
86
Comments
30
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#60
Report