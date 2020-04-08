Home
→
CryptoHack
CryptoHack
A fun platform for learning cryptography
A fun platform to learn about cryptography through solving challenges and cracking insecure code. Can you reach the top of the leaderboard?
Andrea Gambier
Amazing! Great platform for learning cryptography.
Katherine Brunt
This is really cool! Good luck on the launch.
Scott Gonzalez
Cool and fun platform! congrats
