Hi Hunters! I'll keep this brief. We've been working on CryptoCanary for several months now and we would LOVE to get your feedback on how to improve it. As a token of our appreciation, we're doing a GIVEAWAY drawing for $100 in ETH for y'all. All you have to do is to sign up within 48 hours of the launch and you'll be automatically entered.
QUESTION #1 - What can we do to get you to write more reviews about projects you're familiar with and come back to the site more often?
Some background -------- during 2017 & 2018, we saw firsthand how many of our community members were enthusiastic about the crypto world but found it difficult to find the information they needed to make informed decisions and avoid the scams & bad actors trying to take advantage of them. On the other hand, we noticed many good samaritans already sharing their experiences on forums, subreddits, Twitter, YouTube, etc. The problem was that no one really caught their info in time and hence many people still were harmed. That's why our approach is to consolidate all of that information in an easily digestible, crowdsourced manner, so that everyday retail investors/adopters can have an easy place to go look for information.
QUESTION #2 - What other category should we add besides coins/tokens?
Blockchain Games
Decentralized Apps (Dapps)
Exchanges
Wallets
DeFi Products (crypto lending, etc.)
Mining Products
Airdrops
Something else? (comment below)
Many of our community members use CC all the time for research and discussions. Personally, I'd like to see some other categories added to the site for us to discuss. :)