Crypto Yearbook by Alongside
Crypto Yearbook by Alongside
Prove how long you’ve been in Crypto. Join the yearbook.
Introducing the Crypto Yearbook, the first drop from Alongside. Connect your wallet to verify your first ETH transaction and join your Class.
Launched in
Funny
Crypto
Web3
by
Crypto Yearbook by Alongside
About this launch
Crypto Yearbook by Alongside
Prove how long you’ve been in Crypto. Join the yearbook.
Crypto Yearbook by Alongside by
Crypto Yearbook by Alongside
was hunted by
Nick Abouzeid
in
Funny
,
Crypto
,
Web3
. Made by
Austin Diamond
,
Gaut
and
James Ball
. Featured on July 12th, 2023.
Crypto Yearbook by Alongside
is not rated yet. This is Crypto Yearbook by Alongside's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
