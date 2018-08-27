Log InSign up

Crypto Squad is an easy way to create and manage crypto pools. Early crypto enthusiasts all over the world are investing on behalf of friends and family. We help them manage this process with automatic accounting and a payment gateway for contributors. Further we let them trade between 130 currencies using our integrated exchange

  • Oleg Kurochka
    Pros: 

    V simple interface, easy to use and can trade directly form the platform. transparent portfolio management

    Cons: 

    lack of mobile version

    Overall great product with direct access to thousands of tokens. Easy trade execution. Very fast and convenient to use. Gives visibility of the fund performance over time and by the % share of the initial investment. Highly recommend!

    Oleg Kurochka has used this product for one year.
Vibhas JainMakerHiring@vibhasjain · Co-Founder, cryptosquad.io
Love to hear questions/comments!
Scott Lydon@scott_lydon · Blardi-bladder-dardi
What’s up Vibhas! Nice work with cryptosquad
Scott Lydon@scott_lydon · Blardi-bladder-dardi
Is it live and 100% functional? What is the reason for contributing to someone else’s pool? Is it kind of like send money? When you said return on interest, did you mean return on investment or is return on interest the point of focus? Looks cool very clean and simple I like that about your designs.
Dan Brown@danbrown43
Nice project
