Crypto Reef is a collectible game project raising money for charities that support healthy oceans. Every time someone donates they get a new guppy added to their reef which is also a unique ERC-721 collectible token on the Ethereum Blockchain.
Reviews
- Pros:
Simple and easy to use!Cons:
Would love to see other's reefs, but its not a big issue.
Great job!Patrick Gallagher has used this product for one day.
- Pros:
It gives money to a good cause
Its aesthetic is cuteCons:
Needs more fish
Giving to a good cause and also supporting emerging tech are always a good comboAlexander Mericola has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Alexander Mericola@alexander_mericola
Do the charities get the donations in USD or crypto?
Upvote (1)Share·
Joseph SchiarizziMaker@cupojoseph · Each man is a little war.
@alexander_mericola We convert all the ETH to fiat (USD) and send to charities at the end of the month. This project will mostly support Oceana.org More info in the FAQ on the homepage: https://dapp.heritage.aero/ and on our process in the forbes article: https://forbes.com/sites/rebecca...
Upvote Share·
Patrick Gallagher@pi0neerpat · Buidl
Literally the best use-case for crypto NFT tokens right now. Donating to a good cause. This has everything thats good about crypto
Upvote (1)Share·
Joseph SchiarizziMaker@cupojoseph · Each man is a little war.
@pi0neerpat Thanks for the support Patrick! We think so too
Upvote Share·
Joseph SchiarizziMaker@cupojoseph · Each man is a little war.
This project was built using the Heritage smart contract platform. https://github.com/heritage-aero... built by Airbus A^3 https://www.airbus-sv.com/ The goal is to use this platform for good and raise a bit of money for some great charities.
Upvote (1)Share·