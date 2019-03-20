Log InSign up
Donate Crypto, build a virtual reef, support real reefs. 🐠

Crypto Reef is a collectible game project raising money for charities that support healthy oceans. Every time someone donates they get a new guppy added to their reef which is also a unique ERC-721 collectible token on the Ethereum Blockchain.
  Patrick Gallagher
    Patrick GallagherBuidl
    Pros: 

    Simple and easy to use!

    Cons: 

    Would love to see other's reefs, but its not a big issue.

    Great job!

    Patrick Gallagher has used this product for one day.
  Alexander Mericola
    Alexander Mericola
    Pros: 

    It gives money to a good cause
    Its aesthetic is cute

    Cons: 

    Needs more fish

    Giving to a good cause and also supporting emerging tech are always a good combo

    Alexander Mericola has used this product for one week.
Alexander Mericola@alexander_mericola
Do the charities get the donations in USD or crypto?
Joseph SchiarizziMaker@cupojoseph · Each man is a little war.
@alexander_mericola We convert all the ETH to fiat (USD) and send to charities at the end of the month. This project will mostly support Oceana.org More info in the FAQ on the homepage: https://dapp.heritage.aero/ and on our process in the forbes article: https://forbes.com/sites/rebecca...
Patrick Gallagher@pi0neerpat · Buidl
Literally the best use-case for crypto NFT tokens right now. Donating to a good cause. This has everything thats good about crypto
Joseph Schiarizzi
@pi0neerpat Thanks for the support Patrick! We think so too
@pi0neerpat Thanks for the support Patrick! We think so too
Joseph SchiarizziMaker@cupojoseph · Each man is a little war.
This project was built using the Heritage smart contract platform. https://github.com/heritage-aero... built by Airbus A^3 https://www.airbus-sv.com/ The goal is to use this platform for good and raise a bit of money for some great charities.
