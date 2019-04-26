Crypto Project Name Generator
Generate hilarious crypto project names
This is a simple tool that generates thousands of different funny cryptocurrency project names, loaded with buzzwords.
Tamas Torok
Hey PH,👋 I started learning to code, and this is the 4th product I built this year. 🔨 More about my challenge here: https://blog.iamtamas.com/i-didn... 🤖 PRODUCT I’m interested in cryptocurrencies not just as an investor but also as a tech enthusiast. I spent a fair amount of time discovering new blockchain projects, and I think you can agree with me that there are many bullsh*t projects out there. So I thought I’m gonna build an app that randomly generates hilarious crypto project names based on already existing project titles and my creativity. 😀 I had incredible fun building this, my intention is to share this fun and not to hurt anyone’s feelings.
