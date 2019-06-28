Log InSign up
Crypto Pro

Crypto tracker that doesn't track you back

Crypto Pro is all-in-one cryptocurrency tracking app designed for privacy. There are no ads or user tracking frameworks inside and your portfolio is stored locally. Meaning that nobody knows what prices you are viewing, what news you are reading or how much crypto you are hodling.
Reviews
Discussion
Samuel Láska
Samuel Láska
Maker
I created Crypto Pro with goal of having crypto app as if was made by Apple (design and privacy wise). App doesn't collect any private data and your portfolio is by default only stored locally (you can optionally backup & sync to your iCloud or Dropbox account or export to .csv file). App supports every cool iOS feature like: - Siri integration - today widgets - watch app with complications - FaceID & Touch ID app lock - customizable app icons - haptic feedback - 3D Touch and Peek & Pop - rich notifications - iPad splitview & slideover - iOS accessibility We just expanded support to 5000+ crypto assets on 65+ exchanges! Everything above is free, the only paid features are automatic exchange API imports, wallet tracking and candlestick charts with indicators. Check our super short privacy policy: https://cryptopro.app/privacy Ask us anything!
Ouriel Ohayon
Ouriel Ohayon
My favorite mobile tracker. Hands down. Worth every cent.
Samuel Láska
Samuel Láska
Maker
@ourielohayon Thank you for the support! ✌️
