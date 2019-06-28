Reviews
Discussion
Maker
Samuel Láska
I created Crypto Pro with goal of having crypto app as if was made by Apple (design and privacy wise). App doesn't collect any private data and your portfolio is by default only stored locally (you can optionally backup & sync to your iCloud or Dropbox account or export to .csv file). App supports every cool iOS feature like: - Siri integration - today widgets - watch app with complications - FaceID & Touch ID app lock - customizable app icons - haptic feedback - 3D Touch and Peek & Pop - rich notifications - iPad splitview & slideover - iOS accessibility We just expanded support to 5000+ crypto assets on 65+ exchanges! Everything above is free, the only paid features are automatic exchange API imports, wallet tracking and candlestick charts with indicators. Check our super short privacy policy: https://cryptopro.app/privacy Ask us anything!
Upvote (1)Share
My favorite mobile tracker. Hands down. Worth every cent.
UpvoteShare
Maker
@ourielohayon Thank you for the support! ✌️
UpvoteShare