Crypto Multisender
Crypto Multisender
Airdrop any ERC20 token or NFT
Crypto Multisender is a DApp that automates large-scale airdrops of tokens and NFTs. Simply provide your list of wallet addresses and the amounts to send to each and airdrop your token with just a few clicks. No airdrop is too large!
Launched in
DApp
,
Cryptocurrency
,
Blockchain
by
Crypto Multisender
Simplified
About this launch
Crypto Multisender
Airdrop any ERC20 token or NFT
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Crypto Multisender by
Crypto Multisender
was hunted by
Zenos Pavlakou
in
DApp
,
Cryptocurrency
,
Blockchain
. Made by
Zenos Pavlakou
. Featured on October 18th, 2022.
Crypto Multisender
is not rated yet. This is Crypto Multisender's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#46
Week rank
#91
