Currently, the Crypto Logos collection is the biggest and most accurate high-quality cryptocurrency logos collection on the internet. Existing logos are being kept up to date and new logos are added regularly. The Crypto Logos collection is created and managed by Gie Katon - a graphic designer by training with specialization in logo design and branding, and a self-taught web developer with a passion for building digital services. The collection is also continuously updated by contributions from the Crypto Logos website visitors. Crypto Logos disrupts the chaotic and disorganized approach to using cryptocurrency logos. This default approach not only wastes a lot of time but also often results in low-quality, wrong or completely missing logos. Crypto Logos presents a new and well-structured way to find, share and use cryptocurrency logos in a professional and simple way.
