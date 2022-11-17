Products
Crypto for Charity
Donate cryptocurrencies and NFTs to charity with zero fees
Crypto for Charity is a zero-fee platform enabling donations of 100+ different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ether, stablecoins as well as NFTs directly to support charities and causes you love while saving on taxes.
Launched in
Charity & Giving
,
Crypto
,
NFT
by
Crypto for Charity
About this launch
Crypto for Charity by
Crypto for Charity
was hunted by
Omar Antila
in
Charity & Giving
,
Crypto
,
NFT
. Made by
Omar Antila
,
Sanjana Rao
,
Kaylynn Olmstead
,
David Tanti
,
tina
,
Jennifer Xia
,
Will
,
Ben Simon
and
Casey Lum
. Featured on November 29th, 2022.
Crypto for Charity
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on December 20th, 2021.
Upvotes
8
Comments
2
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#47
