This is the latest launch from Striga
See Striga’s previous launch
  Home
  Product
  Crypto-backed Card Issuing APIs
Crypto-backed Card Issuing APIs

Crypto-backed Card Issuing APIs

Flexible crypto backed card issuing for Europe

Striga offers powerful APIs to issue and manage your crypto card program, enabling builders to embed compliant real-time spending workflows for authorizing card transactions against a crypto balance.
Launched in Fintech, Payments, Crypto by
Striga
StrigaCrypto and Banking APIs
3reviews
115
followers
Crypto-backed Card Issuing APIs by
Striga
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in Fintech, Payments, Crypto. Made by
Mousser Rahmouni
,
Faiyaz Al Zami
and
Prashanth Balasubramanian
. Featured on April 13th, 2023.
Striga
is rated 5/5 by 3 users. It first launched on July 20th, 2022.
Upvotes
4
Vote chart
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-