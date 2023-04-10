Products
This is the latest launch from Striga
See Striga's previous launch
Home
→
Product
→
Crypto-backed Card Issuing APIs
Crypto-backed Card Issuing APIs
Flexible crypto backed card issuing for Europe
Visit
Upvote 4
500 free physical cards
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Striga offers powerful APIs to issue and manage your crypto card program, enabling builders to embed compliant real-time spending workflows for authorizing card transactions against a crypto balance.
Launched in
Fintech
,
Payments
,
Crypto
by
Striga
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Striga
Crypto and Banking APIs
3
reviews
115
followers
Follow for updates
Crypto-backed Card Issuing APIs by
Striga
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Fintech
,
Payments
,
Crypto
. Made by
Mousser Rahmouni
,
Faiyaz Al Zami
and
Prashanth Balasubramanian
. Featured on April 13th, 2023.
Striga
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on July 20th, 2022.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
