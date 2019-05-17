Crypto Accepted
Discover businesses that accept cryptocurrencies
#3 Product of the DayToday
CryptoAccepted helps you discover crypto-friendly businesses, freelancers and artists. You can filter posts by accepted crypto currencies and categories or add your own project (if it accepts crypto payments).
Reviews
- Pros:Cons:
Clean design, simple to use, and FINALLY everything is at one place!
Keep on adding more crypto-accepted websites
Have been struggling to find a single register of all crypto-accepted websites for a while and all that experience seemed more like a treasure hunting. Cannot believe that someone actually took the time to build it! Man, this website is a life-saver!Rūta Sla has used this product for one day.
Discussion
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
saulMaker@sauslav · code + design
Hello Product Hunt! Long time lurker, first time poster here. I've been building CryptoAccepted on and off for a couple weeks and the time has come to share a beta version with you. Loooong story short, I missed a single place where I could find businesses and people who accept cryptocurrencies and that's why I made https://cryptoaccepted.app As a saying goes - solve your own problem and you already have at least one user. Although I'm hoping that this MVP might be useful not only for me. So if you or someone you know accepts cryptocurrencies, make sure to share it on CryptoAccepted. And of course, If you have any ideas for improvements or feature requests... I'm more than happy to hear them!
Upvote Share·
Dmitri Brereton@dkb868 · CS @ UCLA | Indie Hacker 👨🏾💻
Really cool project, let's get more people spending crypto. Adding search would be amazing because I imagine some people may just want to know if a specific place accepts crypto.
Upvote Share·