11 Reviews
Dali
the best of its kind
The best bitcoin card ever!!!🚀🚀🚀
The Crypterium Card does what no other cryptocurrency card was able to do so far. They deliver it anywhere in the world in under 3 days. I got mine in 2 days with DHL delivery...
This card is the best crypto card.
I can use it in Australia/U.K. and China etc, In China my banks debit card may not get accepted, but Crypterium would be. No one knows it’s a crypto card so it can be used anywhere without worry... And it’s the best on the market at the moment because of that - Crypto is global and this card is also global.
