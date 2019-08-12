Log InSign up
Crypterium Card

The first and only global cryptocurrency card.

The Crypterium Card is the only crypto card you can order and use anywhere in the world. Spend Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and other digital currencies in stores or online. Withdraw in 2M+ ATMs worldwide. Limits? Up to $60K! Top it up with the Crypterium App.
Dali
Dali
the best of its kind
Jorge Baddini
Jorge Baddini
The best bitcoin card ever!!!🚀🚀🚀
Matias Lapuschin
Matias Lapuschin
The Crypterium Card does what no other cryptocurrency card was able to do so far. They deliver it anywhere in the world in under 3 days. I got mine in 2 days with DHL delivery...
Dasha Fedorova
Dasha Fedorova
This card is the best crypto card.
Matt Digby
Matt Digby
I can use it in Australia/U.K. and China etc, In China my banks debit card may not get accepted, but Crypterium would be. No one knows it’s a crypto card so it can be used anywhere without worry... And it’s the best on the market at the moment because of that - Crypto is global and this card is also global.
