Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Crypnotic

Crypnotic

Social media platform for cryptocurrency events and prices

get it
Crypnotic is a cryptocurrency social media platform, which allow users to view and share events on a specific date / price for any digital asset. We enable users to add context to any price point by sharing their opinion with images, videos and articles.
Around the web
Crypnotic Launches First-of-its-Kind Cryptocurrency Social Media PlatformMARGATE, Fla., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypnotic today announced the launch of its the first-of-its-kind cryptocurrency social media platform, which...
Prnewswire
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Dj Syclone
Dj Syclone
Makers
Dj Syclone
Dj Syclone
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Dj Syclone
Dj SycloneMaker@syclone · Can you mix music while developing?
Most crypto enthusiast spend their time on CoinMarketCap, Twitter, Reddit and Youtube. So I thought it would be a good idea to bring it all into one platform. Let me know what you guys think and how it can be improve.
Upvote ·