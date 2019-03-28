Crypnotic is a cryptocurrency social media platform, which allow users to view and share events on a specific date / price for any digital asset. We enable users to add context to any price point by sharing their opinion with images, videos and articles.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Dj SycloneMaker@syclone · Can you mix music while developing?
Most crypto enthusiast spend their time on CoinMarketCap, Twitter, Reddit and Youtube. So I thought it would be a good idea to bring it all into one platform. Let me know what you guys think and how it can be improve.
Upvote Share·