Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
cryo
cryo
A visual file manager
Productivity
get it
UPVOTE
3
cryo uses a visual graph instead of bookmark lists and lets you quickly jump to your most used folders.
Open beta available for Windows, macOS and Linux.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
32 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send